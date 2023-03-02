Community Transit to make minor trip adjustments with spring service change

Community Transit said it will adjust weekday trip times on nine bus routes this month to improve service reliability. This service change will go into effect March 19 and will not affect weekend bus service.

To improve reliability, the agency said it is reducing a small amount of service on routes and trips with low ridership and/or high frequency. Remaining trips will be adjusted so most riders will see schedule changes of just a few minutes. On Route 196 serving Edmonds and Lynnwood, buses will run every hour throughout the day.

In addition, Sound Transit will suspend service on Route 511 between Ash Way Park & Ride and Northgate. Service along that route will be covered by Sound Transit Routes 512 and 513 during peak periods. Check the schedules for Routes 512 and 513 for new trip times.

Details about Community Transit’s service change are available at communitytransit.org/servicechange.

New online trip planning tools

Community Transit recently launched a new website that makes it easier to plan a bus trip and to see where your bus is in real-time. Visit communitytransit.org and select:

Maps & Schedules to view current route schedules. Select “Preview those schedules here” in the March Service change box for new trip times, effective March 19.

to view current route schedules. Select “Preview those schedules here” in the March Service change box for new trip times, effective March 19. Plan My Trip to enter a start and end location and get schedules, fares and other information about your trip. Be sure to set the departure or arrival time to March 19 or later to see the new schedules.

Riders can also request a printed schedule for their route by calling 425-353-7433 or emailing riders@commtrans.org.