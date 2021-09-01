Community Transit to offer limited bus service on Labor Day, Sept. 6

Community Transit local, Swift and DART paratransit service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6. Community Transit buses to downtown Seattle and the University of Washington will not run that day.

Sound Transit Route 512 to Seattle will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Service on Monday, Sept. 6:

Local bus service, including Swift: Sunday schedule.

DART paratransit service: Sunday schedule.

Community Transit service to downtown Seattle and University District: No service.

Sound Transit Route 512: Sunday schedule.

Customer Care phone lines: Closed.

RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: Closed.

Bus route schedules are available at www.communitytransit.org/schedules.