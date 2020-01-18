Community Transit to offer limited commuter service, Sound Transit on regular schedule for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Community Transit will operate limited commuter bus service to and from downtown Seattle and University District on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday Jan. 20. Community Transit local service and Sound Transit Express bus service from Snohomish County will operate regular weekday schedules.

Sound Transit Sounder trains and ST Express buses will operate on a regular weekday schedule for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Sound Transit Express bus service from Snohomish County (Routes 510-535) will operate on a regular schedule.

Only the following Community Transit commuter routes will operate on Jan. 20:

o 402 – Lynnwood Transit Center – Seattle

o 413 – Swamp Creek P&R – Seattle

o 421 – Marysville – Seattle

o 855 – Lynnwood – University District

Route schedules for Community Transit are available at www.communitytransit.org/Schedules.

Schedules and transit center locations for Sound Transit’s Sounder commuter rail service, ST Express buses, Link light rail, and Tacoma Link can be found at www.soundtransit.org.