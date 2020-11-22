Community Transit to operate on Sunday schedule Thanksgiving Day

Community Transit will operate limited bus service on Thanksgiving Day and return to a regular schedule the following day, Friday, Nov. 27.

Thursday, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving Day)

Snohomish County local bus and DART service: Sunday schedule.

Snohomish County commuter service to downtown Seattle and University District: No service .

. Sound Transit service from Snohomish County: Route 512, Sunday schedule .

. Customer Care phone lines: Closed.

RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: Closed.

Friday, Nov. 27

Snohomish County local bus and DART service: Regular schedule.

Snohomish County commuter service to downtown Seattle and University District: Regular schedule

Sound Transit service from Snohomish County: Regular schedule

Customer Care phone lines: Open 5:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

– RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: Open 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Route schedules are available at www.communitytransit.org/Schedules.