Community Transit to operate regular service on President’s Day

Posted: February 18, 2022 9

All Community Transit service and Sound Transit buses to and from Snohomish County will operate on a regular weekday schedule on Presidents’ Day, Monday Feb. 21.

  • All Community Transit bus service: Regular schedule
  • Sound Transit buses to/from Snohomish County: Regular schedule
  • Customer Care phone lines and RideStore: Closed

Route schedules are available at www.communitytransit.org/Schedules.

