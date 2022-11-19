Community Transit to operate Sunday bus schedule on Thanksgiving holiday

Community Transit will operate on Sunday bus schedule on Thanksgiving Day and return to a regular schedule the following day, Friday, Nov. 26.

Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day)

Snohomish County local bus and DART service: Sunday schedule

No Community Transit bus service to Seattle or Northgate

Sound Transit service from Snohomish County: ST Route 512, Sunday schedule

Customer Care phone lines and RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: Closed

On Friday, Nov. 26, Customer Care phone lines will be open from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., and the RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center will be open from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Route schedules are available at www.communitytransit.org/schedules.