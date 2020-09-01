Community Transit to provide limited bus service on Labor Day, Sept. 7

Community Transit local, Swift and DART paratransit service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7. Community Transit buses to UW and downtown Seattle will not run that day.
- Local bus service, including Swift: Sunday schedule.
- DART paratransit service: Sunday schedule.
- Community Transit service to downtown Seattle and University District: No service.
- Sound Transit Routes 508 and 512: Sunday schedule.
- Customer Care phone lines: Closed.
- RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: Closed.
Route schedules are available at www.communitytransit.org/schedules.