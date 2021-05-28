Community Transit, Sound Transit schedules for Memorial Day

Both Community Transit and Sound Transit will operate on Sunday service schedule for Memorial Day, which is Monday, May 31.
Community Transit details:
- Local bus service, including Swift: Sunday schedule.
- DART paratransit service: Sunday schedule.
- Commuter service to downtown Seattle and University District: No service.
- Sound Transit Route 512: Sunday schedule.
- Customer service phone lines: Closed.
- RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: Closed.
Route schedules are available at www.communitytransit.org.
Sound Transit details:
- Sounder commuter train: No service
- Link light rail: Sunday schedule
- ST Express bus: Sunday schedule
Find specific Sound Transit route schedules here.
