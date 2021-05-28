Community Transit, Sound Transit schedules for Memorial Day

Posted: May 28, 2021 17

Both Community Transit and Sound Transit will operate on Sunday service schedule for Memorial Day, which is Monday, May 31.

Community Transit details:

  • Local bus service, including Swift: Sunday schedule.
  • DART paratransit service: Sunday schedule.
  • Commuter service to downtown Seattle and University District: No service.
  • Sound Transit Route 512: Sunday schedule.
  • Customer service phone lines: Closed.
  • RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: Closed.

Route schedules are available at www.communitytransit.org.

Sound Transit details:

  • Sounder commuter train: No service
  • Link light rail: Sunday schedule
  • ST Express bus: Sunday schedule

Find specific Sound Transit route schedules here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME