Companis honors Wally Webster for outstanding service to the community

Companis, a champion for volunteerism in the nonprofit sector in Snohomish and King counties, honored civic leader and Lynnwood resident Wally Webster June 27 with its annual community service award. Companis Board President Emerita, Dr. Sarah Speck, MD, presented Webster with the Janet G. Newell Award for Community Service, at a dinner ceremony at Fogo de Chão restaurant in Lynnwood.

“Because of Wally Webster’s personal advocacy and encouragement for the Companis mission that matches skilled volunteers with nonprofits needing their skills, doors opened for us in Snohomish County, fueling our growth in placing skilled volunteers in service to our neighbors ,” said Companis Executive Director Gary Davis.

“Mr. Webster’s enthusiasm for the important role of dedicated volunteers in the nonprofit community offered Companis an ability to connect with nonprofit leaders and funders throughout the region. It also greatly assisted our ability to eventually open an Everett office in 2022, in addition to our historic Seattle office location. We are deeply grateful for his advocacy,” Davis added.

Since 2021, Companis Worker volunteers have served in one-year or project-length placements with 31 nonprofits in the county. One of those is The ACCESS Project, a Lynnwood-based agency envisioned and founded by Webster to serve as a mental health resource and referral program for the region’s youth.

“I am honored by the Newell Award, and feel very grateful to have Companis as a working partner of The ACCESS Project and other nonprofits in the Snohomish County communities,” Webster said. “Like Companis, The ACCESS Project is a connector nonprofit organization,” he added. “Our goal is to identify critical needs for our youth and the organizations that are best equipped to successfully serve those needs. I appreciate and value Companis because their mission perfectly aligns with my personal and professional values,” he added.

In early 2021, Companis received a major grant from the Community Foundation of Snohomish County to assist in our expansion and bring comprehensive volunteer services through our matchmaking and individualized support, an introduction made by Webster to the Foundation team.

Also attending the Newell Award presentation were Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell, Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright, Edmonds City Councilmember Will Chen and Lynnwood Municipal Court Judge Valerie Bouffiou.

Companis is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that makes one-year and project-length volunteer placements with other 501(c)(3) organizations in Snohomish & King counties. Founded in 1994 in Seattle, Companis has made more than 1,500 placements of skilled volunteers across 221 nonprofits.