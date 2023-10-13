Compass Health breaks ground on regional center for intensive behavioral health services  

Compass Health on Thursday officially broke ground on Phase II of its Broadway Campus Redevelopment, a facility designed to address the region’s most complex behavioral health needs.

Scheduled for completion in summer 2025, the facility will include more than 70,000 square feet of space purpose-built for intensive behavioral health services, including a 16-bed evaluation and treatment unit (E&T), a 16-bed crisis triage center, intensive outpatient behavioral health services, and offices for crisis prevention, outreach and community engagement teams. At the center, Compass Health anticipates serving nearly 1,300 clients through more than 35,000 points of care each year.

“Today is a historic day for Compass Health, one made possible through years of hard work and dedication from our project team, and by the continued support we’ve received from so many across our communities, and at the local, state, and federal levels,” said Compass Health CEO Tom Sebastian. “Together, we’re building the future of behavioral health, and bringing a much-needed resource to the region.”

Across Northwest Washington, behavioral health needs continue to grow. Coupled with rapid population growth, increasing rates of poverty, unemployment and homelessness, these needs are often exacerbated, reaching crisis levels, and requiring intensive treatment for stabilization. Compass Health serves more than 12,000 clients annually across a five-county area.

The new Phase II Broadway facility will provide the intensive services necessary to treat individuals with severe behavioral health needs, alleviating demand on regional resources — including hospitals, law enforcement and community responders in South Snohomish County — and helping these individuals avoid jail and emergency department or inpatient stays. For example, the facility’s crisis triage center will enable ambulance and law enforcement drop-offs, connecting those in crisis to immediate, stabilizing care, and the evaluation and treatment unit will accept direct referrals from local hospitals, and offer acute care in an inpatient setting.

Compass Health has received support from a combination of public, private and philanthropic sources to fund the majority of the $68.5 million project, including significant investment from the State of Washington, totaling $39.7 million in competitive and direct appropriations, as well as $1 million in ARPA funding from City of Everett. Project funding also includes substantial New Markets Tax Credit allocations provided by JP Morgan Chase, Accion Opportunity Fund and The Corporation for Supportive Housing, a loan from Coastal Community Bank, interim financing from Capital Impact Partners, Craft 3 and Nonprofit Finance Fund, and an early seed loan from Primary Care Development Corporation.

The project is also in the closing catalyst phase of its $14 million capital campaign – It’s Time: The Campaign for Compass Health. To date, Compass Health has raised over 75 percent of the campaign’s goal from lead funders, including $3 million from the Sunderland Foundation, $2 million in Community Project Funding championed by U.S. Representative Rick Larsen, $1 million from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, $1 million from the Norcliffe Foundation, and $700,000 from Premera Blue Cross, along with more than 30 significant private gifts.

“We are exceptionally grateful for all these donors who have come alongside Compass Health to make this project possible, and we remain hard at work to raise the final $3.6 million of our capital campaign goal,” said Tom Kozaczynski, Compass Health’s chief advancement officer.

This new facility will serve as the centerpiece of Compass Health’s Broadway Campus Redevelopment, a three-phase infrastructure project, which will encompass the 3300 block of Broadway in Everett. Andy’s Place, Phase I of the redevelopment, opened in May 2021 and provides 82 units of permanent supportive housing to formerly homeless individuals who are living with chronic behavioral health challenges. Phase III will focus on integrating behavioral health services with a primary healthcare clinic.

For more information about Compass Health’s Broadway Campus Redevelopment, visit www.compasshealth.org/broadwayredevelopment.