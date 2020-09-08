Complete burn ban issued for Snohomish County

Due to high fire danger and sustained hot and dry weather conditions, the Snohomish County Fire Marshall’s office outdoor burn ban previously issued July 22 for the unincorporated areas of Snohomish County has been upgraded to a complete burn ban, which includes recreational fires. The upgraded burn ban will take effect immediately and be effective until further notice.

This restriction bans all outdoor burning, including recreational fires. The only exceptions are charcoal and gas grills.

Incorporated cities and towns included in this outdoor burning ban are Arlington, Brier, Darrington Edmonds, Everett, Granite Falls, Gold Bar, Index, Lynnwood, Marysville, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace, Monroe, Mukilteo, Snohomish, Stanwood and Sultan.

Citizens living within an incorporated city or town not listed above, please check with your local fire department for current burning ban information.

All outdoor burn permits, including permits issued by PSCAA (Puget Sound Clean Air Agency) for agricultural burning, are suspended until this ban is lifted. This ban will remain in effect until there is a sustained period of rainfall and the fire risk returns to low.

Please contact the Outdoor Burning Information Hotline at 425-388-3508 for updated information.