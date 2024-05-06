Comprehensive Plan update, manufactured home rent increases on May 6 Lynnwood council agenda

An update on the Imagine Lynnwood 2024 Comprehensive Plan update and rental increases in mobile home parks are among the items on the Lynnwood City Council’s May 6 work session agenda.

The meeting will also include a joint presentation from the Washington State Department of Health and Snohomish County Health Department and a briefing from Police Chief Cole Langdon on Compass Health’s decision to end its Community Transitions program. In addition, there will be a discussion of updates to the Lynnwood Municipal Code’s Board of Ethics.

The May 6 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.