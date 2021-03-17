Concern for Neighbors Food Bank receives Good Neighbor donation from State Farm agents

After hearing about recent thefts impacting the Concern for Neighbors Food bank in Mountlake Terrace, a group of local State Farm insurance agents made a sizeable donation to assist.

On different days in late February, thieves stole computers, a van (since recovered) and several thousand dollars of gift cards from the food bank, which serves both Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood residents. A set of keys was also stolen, which added another $2,000 in costs to change all the locks.

After hearing about the thefts, 11 local State Farm agents banded together to make personal donations and submitted them to State Farm for a company match.

The total donated by agents, plus the matching gifts, totaled $14,700, and Concern for Neighbors Executive Director Mike Begeman expressed gratitude for the help.

“It’s what we do,” responded State Farm Agency Manager Jason Banks. “Our agents didn’t hesitate to help an organization that provides a great service to the community.”

Concern for Neighbors feeds about 400 people every week. It has seen a 25% increase in need since the pandemic began one year ago.

The participating agents are:

Ali Alyazdi (Bothell)

Gary Ayers (Edmonds)

Josh Culotti (Mountlake Terrace)

Tony Edwards (Everett)

Cheryl Granger (Bothell)

Annie Le (Lynnwood)

Pushker Renjen (Everett)

Earl Schuster (Edmonds)

Susie Smith (Lynwood)

David Strasser (Mill Creek)

Laura Treat (Edmonds)