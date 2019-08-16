Confirmed Hepatitis A case closes Lynnwood restaurant

The Snohomish Health District required the immediate closure of Ashiya Teriyaki located at 1233 164th St. S.W. in Lynnwood following a confirmed case of Hepatitis A in a food worker.

People who ate at this restaurant between Aug. 2-15 may be at risk for developing Hepatitis A, and should contact their health care provider to get a Hepatitis A vaccine or see if other treatment is needed.

This case does not appear to linked to the previously reported outbreak in Washington state.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection caused by the Hepatitis A virus. It can vary in severity, with mild cases lasting two weeks or less and more severe cases lasting four to six weeks or longer. Some individuals — especially children — may not develop jaundice, and may have an illness so mild that it can go unnoticed. However, even mildly-ill people can still be highly infectious.

The early signs and symptoms of Hepatitis A are:

Fever

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Nausea,

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Dark urine

Jaundice (yellowing of eyes or skin).

Hepatitis A virus is spread as a result of fecal contamination, and may be spread from person to person through close contact or through food handling. The virus can be spread by contaminated food and beverages.

The district is working closely with Ashiya Teriyaki to ensure all food is discarded and the establishment is properly cleaned. Upon completion, and after passing an inspection, the restaurant will be allowed to reopen.

As a reminder, if you think you got sick after eating in any restaurant, please contact the Communicable Disease Surveillance line at 425-339-5278.

To prevent the spread of disease, thorough handwashing after using the bathroom and prior to food preparation is key. Handwashing should include vigorous soaping of the hands. All surfaces should be washed including the back of the hands, wrists, between fingers and under fingernails. Hands should be thoroughly rinsed with running water and dried completely.