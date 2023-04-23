Congressman Larsen pays Earth Day visit to Meadowdale Beach Park

To celebrate Earth Day, U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen joined Snohomish County Parks Director Tom Teigen, other county officials and citizen volunteers at Meadowdale Beach County Park Saturday to help expand the newly-created estuarine habitat area. Larsen joined volunteers in their efforts to making a dent in the jungle of blackberry, English ivy and other invasives that continue to encroach on the restored wetland, which Larsen had visited earlier this year. Later that morning, the 2nd District congressman pitched in with a volunteer team at Southwest County Park, also clearing invasives in preparation for replanting with native species.

Before rolling up his sleeves, Larsen took the opportunity to speak about the recent action by NOAA under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that made more than $37 million available to help fund a variety of projects aimed at combatting climate change, restore habitat, reduce flooding, and create green jobs.

“Fourteen of these projects are in the state of Washington, and eight are in our district,” he added. “It’s very timely that we’re able to make this announcement of a significant investment in our environment the week of Earth Day.” (Learn more here)

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel