Congressman Larsen to host live telephone town hall May 25

Second District Congressman Rick Larsen will host a live telephone town hall to answer constituents’ questions starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 25.
Visit the livestream at larsen.house.gov/live or dial in to 855-962-0954 to participate.
Second District Congressman Rick Larsen will host a live telephone town hall to answer constituents’ questions starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 25.
Visit the livestream at larsen.house.gov/live or dial in to 855-962-0954 to participate.
Sign Up for Our Daily Lynnwood Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.