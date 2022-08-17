Congressman Larsen visits Lynnwood to discuss infrastructure, serve lunch at Homage Senior Services

U. S. Rep. Rick Larsen visited the City of Lynnwood early Tuesday morning to meet with Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and other city staff and discuss funding for the Poplar Way Bridge project.

On Aug. 9, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) awarded a $25 million grant to construct a new six-lane, multimodal bridge over I-5 in Lynnwood, between the intersections of 196th Street Southwest/Poplar Way and 33rd Avenue West/Alderwood Mall Boulevard. DOT awarded the funding through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Discretionary Grant Program, which enables communities of all sizes to carry out projects with significant local or regional impact.

Larsen also had the opportunity to tour the Poplar Way Bridge site after meeting with Mayor Frizzell at City Hall.

Following his tour, Larsen met with Partner Therapeutics (PTx) in Lynnwood to discuss their contract with the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR). In July, PTx received a one-year contract from the ASPR for the procurement of Leukine for the Strategic National Stockpile.

Leukine (sargramostim) is used to help the human body make more white blood cells to help fight off infections. According to WebMD.com, sargramostim is given to people whose ability to make white blood cells is reduced (for instance, due to chemotherapy or exposure to large amounts of radiation). It is also used in certain treatment procedures (such as bone marrow/stem cell transplant).

“It’s great to be out here and get to talk with the community,” Larsen said.

Larsen finished his time in Lynnwood discussing health care provisions in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act and helped serve lunch at Homage Senior Services.

— By Lauren Reichenbach