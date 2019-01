Constituents of 2nd District U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen are invited to join the congressman at a town talk in Mountlake Terrace Saturday, Jan. 19.

Topics include the impacts of the partial government shutdown on Washington state and restoring government accountability.

The meeting will be from 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 19 at interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall Council Chambers, second floor, 6100 219th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace.