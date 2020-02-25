Congressman Rick Larsen meets with Edmonds CC student leaders

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen met with members of the Associated Students of Edmonds Community College Board Monday to discuss issues facing students.

Congressman Larsen represents the 2nd District, which includes Lynnwood.

The board advocates for college, local, state and national issues that directly affect students’ educational opportunities and access to those opportunities. The board also works to implement programs and services to increase student involvement on campus and initiatives to close the opportunity gap and promote an equitable and inclusive college community.

During the meeting, students board members proposed ways federal Pell Grants could be used on expenses other than tuition and reauthorizing the Higher Education Act, which is the legislation that authorizes most federal student aid programs, including the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), the Pell Grant, federal work study and federal student loans.

Additionally, the board discussed technical and workforce education training and Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) Program, which would provide adequate on-campus child care.

— Story and photo by Cody Sexton