Congressman Rick Larsen visits Asian Service Center

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen visited the Edmonds-based Asian Service Center (ASC) Monday to learn about what the nonprofit is doing and to meet several board members and area residents. Those attending included ASC Executive Director Robert Ha, Edmonds Councilmember Will Chen, Board Director Alison Alfonso Pence, Board Member Khulan Enkhtaivan and Advisory Board Member Phong Nguyen.

“It is AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islanders) month, and we should recognize the role they play in Snohomish County and also Skagit, Island, Whatcom and San Juan Counties,” Larsen said.

ASC was founded by Ha, Chen and Crystal Xiao in 2023, and the nonprofit celebrated its one-year anniversary last March. The three noticed that Snohomish County lacked community services for Asian immigrants and that most of these services are located in King County. Services ASC plans to provide this year include English as a Second Language classes, counseling, health and safety classes and youth cultural life adjustment.

Ha said he was grateful that Larsen stopped by to learn more about the center.

“He really cares and gives back to the community,” Ha said of Larsen, referring to the Congressman’s recent visits to the Edmonds Library, the Port of Edmonds and Edmonds Food Bank.

“I think he can help the Asian Service Center with some federal help and [provide] a channel to the [federal] legislature,” Ha said. “Hopefully, the federal [government] can provide us with some support so we can expand our services to the community.”

— Story and photos by Nick Ng



