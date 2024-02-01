Conservation-themed workshop series for teens begin Feb. 3 at PAWS

Teens looking to do good and have a fun time may enjoy an upcoming series of workshops hosted by Lynnwood’s PAWS. The drop-off classes, held from 12-4 p.m. Feb. 3, 10 and 24 and March 2, will be at the nonprofit’s Lynnwood headquarters, located at 15305 44th Ave. W.

In the workshop, participants can encounter magic and dragons while solving real-world wildlife conservation problems. Through activities and story-telling, teens will learn more about issues regarding wildlife conservation in their community while earning community service hours.

The class fee is $300, but the program is eligible for scholarships. More information about applying for a scholarship and the program can be found on the PAWS website.