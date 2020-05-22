Construction alert: Expect road closures, detours for 36th Avenue West improvement project

The east leg of 172nd Street Southwest will be closed May 30 to construct the roundabout as part of the 36th Avenue West Project. Drivers are advised that only north and south bound traffic will be allowed at the 36th Avenue West and 172nd Street Southwest intersection while the roundabout is being constructed.

Also starting the week of May 25, detours will be in effect between 179th Street Southwest and 165th Place Southwest as part of the 36th Avenue West Project.

During that time, crews will be working to:

Form and place concrete for traffic islands

Place truck apron concrete and splitter island concrete at the 172 nd Street southwest roundabout

Landscape walls at the back of sidewalk to fit existing contours

Placement of stamped concrete

Raising utility lids to match new pavement

Placing signs

Channelization

Placing monuments

The project includes building a one-mile-long corridor improvement project on 36th Avenue West from Maple Road/179th Street Southwest to 165th Place Southwest.

Planned improvements include:

Additional road lanes in isolated locations

Continuous sidewalks

Landscape features

Bicycle facilities

A new traffic signal is planned for the 36th/Maple Road/179th Intersection

A new roundabout is planned for the 36th/172nd Intersection

The City of Lynnwood has received federal grants of approximately $4.65 million to complete design and right-of-way acquisition and a $4 million state grant from Transportation Improvement Board to complete construction. The city has also committed over $6.6 million of local funds to this project.

For more information, visit the project webpage. The project is scheduled to be completed in spring 2020.