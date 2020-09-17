Construction alert: Parking lot shifts at Lynnwood Transit Center starting Sept. 28

As early as Sept. 28, Sound Transit contractors will close off sections of the Lynnwood Transit Center parking lot to begin construction of the parking garage for the Lynnwood City Center Light Rail Station.

Sections of parking will be closed for construction, and additional parking is anticipated in first quarter of 2021. This change will last until the opening of the parking garage in spring of 2023.

Crews will be working near 200th Street Southwest and 46th Ave West. Drivers are advised to plan ahead, leave early and allow extra time to reach their destination.

For more information, contact Sound Transit Outreach Specialist Rhonda Dixon at rhonda.dixon@ soundtransit.org or 206-370-5569. An after-hours construction hotline is available at 888-298-2395.