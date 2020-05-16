Construction alert: Expect traffic delays week of May 18 for 36th Ave W project

The City of Lynnwood warned of traffic impacts during the week of May 18 due to 36th Avenue West project construction.

Expect traffic to be delayed between 179th Street Southwest and 165th Place Southwest while crews:

Form and place concrete for traffic islands Place truck apron concrete at the 172nd Street Southwest roundabout Place splitter island concrete at 172nd Street Southwest roundabout Landscape walls at the back of sidewalk to fit existing contours Placement of stamped concrete Raising utility lids to match new pavement Placing signs Placing monuments



So far, the crosswalk signal at 179th Street Southwest has been activated and the roundabout is anticipated to open in June.

The project includes constructing a one-mile-long corridor improvement project on 36th Avenue West from Maple Road/179th Street Southwest to 165th Place Southwest.

Planned improvements include:

Additional road lanes in isolated locations

Continuous sidewalks

Landscape features

Bicycle facilities

A new traffic signal is planned for the 36th/Maple Rd/179th Intersection

A new roundabout is planned for the 36th/172nd Intersection

The city has received federal grants of approximately $4.65 million to complete design and right-of-way acquisition and a $4 million state grant from the Transportation Improvement Board to complete construction. The city has also committed over $6.6 million of local funds to this project.

The project is expected to be completed in June 2020. For more information, visit the project website.