Construction begins on new garage at Lynnwood Transit Center

Construction began this week on the Lynnwood City Center Parking Garage at the Lynnwood Transit Center. The new garage will contain 1,670 parking stalls in a five-story structure. Along with adjacent surface lots containing 226 stalls, the Lynnwood City Center Station will have nearly 1,900 parking stalls, approximately 500 more stalls than are on the current transit center site.

“The start of construction for the Lynnwood City Center Parking Garage is an exciting visual reminder of the progress we’re making toward the opening of Lynnwood Link in 2024,” said Lynnwood Mayor and Sound Transit Board Member Nicola Smith. “With construction moving along swiftly, the new garage will be another visual reminder that our city and region is moving towards a brighter, and better-connected future.”

The new structure, which is being built by Skanska Constructors L300, JV, is projected to achieve LEED silver certification. Perforated metal panels installed on the lower levels will prevent unauthorized access while still providing visibility for public safety.

The parking garage will have driveway entrances off of 48th Avenue and 44th Avenue and an easy connection to the adjacent elevated light rail station. Landscaping around the parking garage will emphasize plants native to the Pacific Northwest, while plants in the station’s parking lots, plazas and pedestrian promenade will include a mixture of drought-tolerant ornamental plants and plants native to the Pacific Northwest.

The parking garage is scheduled to open to the public in the spring of 2023, more than a year before light rail service to the Lynnwood City Center Station begins. This will allow for the site work around the station to be completed, including the surface parking lots, landscaping, and other site amenities.

Lynnwood Link is set to start service in 2024, with 20-minute rides from the Lynnwood Transit to the University of Washington, 27-minute rides to downtown Seattle and 60-minute rides to Sea-Tac Airport.

The extension includes four new stations serving Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline and Seattle. Trains from Lynnwood will also serve the Eastside and reach downtown Bellevue in 51 minutes.