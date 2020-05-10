Construction planned for 36th Ave. W. improvements project in May

The City of Lynnwood reminds drivers that construction for 36th Avenue West improvements project will be underway in the first part of May and advised drivers be aware of detours in the area.

During the week of May 11, improvements between 179th Street Southwest and 165th Place Southwest include:

Forming and placing concrete for traffic islands Placing truck apron concrete at the 172nd St. SW roundabout Landscape walls at the back of sidewalk to fit existing contours Placement of stamped concrete Raising utility lids to match new pavement Placing signs Placing monuments



The 36th Avenue West project includes constructing a one-mile-long corridor improvement project from Maple Road/179th Street Southwest to 165th Place Southwest.

The city has received federal grants of approximately $4.65 million to complete design and right-of-way acquisition and a $4 million state grant from Transportation Improvement Board to complete construction. Lynnwood has also committed more than $6.6 million of local funds to this project.