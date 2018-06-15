Construction staging to begin on 36th Avenue West on June 18

Next week, drivers may notice some activity on 36th Avenue West as crews prepare for construction on the road this summer.

Construction mobilization will begin on 36th Avenue West and Maple Road on June 18. Officials with the City of Lynnwood say road closures and detours of Maple Road are unlikely, but should be expected starting the week of June 25.

The construction is part of a one mile long corridor improvement project on 36th Avenue West from Maple Road/179th Street Southwest to 165th Place Southwest. A new traffic signal is planned for the 36th/Maple Road intersection and a new roundabout is planned for the 36th/172nd intersection. For more information about the project, click here.

Utility companies will also be continuing relocation projects on 36th Avenue West from Maple Road to 165th Place Southwest with minimal delays. Utility work includes swinging cable and phone lines to new poles and some underground work.