Construction to begin Sept. 28 on 76th Avenue West paving project in Edmonds, Lynnwood

Road resurfacing work is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Sept. 28 along 76th Avenue West in the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood.

The 76th Avenue overlay project, which is a collaboration between the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood, will resurface 76th Avenue West from 196th Street Southwest to Olympic View Drive. Work will continue through the end of November.

Associated improvements include installation of ADA-compliant pedestrian curb ramps, a new northbound bicycle lane, pavement striping and minor utility work.

Expect temporary delays for traffic control operations during construction, running from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Use caution when driving through the construction zone for the safety of the construction workers, other motorists and bicyclists, and pedestrians.

Questions can be directed Ryan Hague at the City of Edmonds via email, call or text at ryan.hague@edmondswa.gov or 425-367-2138.

For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Ryan Hague. Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en su idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Ryan Hague.