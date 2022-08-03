Construction underway for new momument at Lynnwood’s Veterans Park

Construction is underway in Lynnwood’s Veterans Park for Washington State’s fourth Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, which is set to be finished by this November. Along with the new monument, the park itself will be receiving some much-needed improvements to enhance its usability and aesthetics.

The monument will honor the families of servicemen and women who sacrificed their lives while serving in the U.S. military. This monument, originally announced by former Mayor Nicola Smith in 2019, was supposed to be finished in late 2021, but construction was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upgrade to the park includes ADA parking stalls, accessible pathways, bench seating, an expanded plaza area and landscape renovations.

“Last year, we worked on gathering feedback and drafting a preferred concept with our focus groups,” Lynnwood’s Senior Park Planner Monica Thompson said. “The planning process helped us determine the location for the monument, its general orientation and the improvements needed to accommodate and enhance the memorial installation.”

The construction timeline is quite ambitious, according to Thompson, but if everything goes according to plan, the city is expecting to have a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument dedication ceremony in early November.

In partnership with the Hershel Woody Williams Medal of Honor Foundation, the Washington State American Gold Star Mothers began an effort in 2019 to raise $60,000 for the monument. Since then, they have exceeded their fundraising goal and are able to cover all construction costs, according to Thompson.

Any additional money raised will help fund a monument in Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent. Donations can be made online at goldstarmomswa.org. Or make out a check to Washington State American Gold Star Mothers and mail to the attention of Monica McNeal, 51 Pine Street #304, Edmonds, WA 98020.

A YouTube video with more information about the monument can be found here.

— by Lauren Reichenbach