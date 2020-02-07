Construction update: Traffic controls in effect during 36th Avenue West road improvements

Drivers are advised to follow traffic controls in effect on 36th Avenue West as road crews continue working on the project.
Work planned during the week of Feb. 10, between 179th Street Southwest and 165th Place Southwest, includes:
- Grading at 179th Street Southwest
- Placing topsoil and trees in planter strips
- Placing retaining wall blocks at back of sidewalk
- Placing conduit for signal at 179th Street Southwest
- Grading for curb and gutter at 179th Street Southwest
- Placing electrical vaults and pedestal foundations at 172nd Street Southwest
- Grade and pave driveways
- Pouring curb, gutter and sidewalk at 179th Street Southwest
- General restoration from back of sidewalk to existing ground
The west leg of 172nd Street Southwest will remain closed with detours until spring 2020.
For more information on this project, visit the project website or follow the project on Twitter @LynnwoodStreets.
Why is this project taking as long as it has? When is the projection finish date of this project?