Construction update: Traffic controls in effect during 36th Avenue West road improvements

Drivers are advised to follow traffic controls in effect on 36th Avenue West as road crews continue working on the project.

Work planned during the week of Feb. 10, between 179th Street Southwest and 165th Place Southwest, includes:

Grading at 179th Street Southwest

Placing topsoil and trees in planter strips

Placing retaining wall blocks at back of sidewalk

Placing conduit for signal at 179th Street Southwest

Grading for curb and gutter at 179th Street Southwest

Placing electrical vaults and pedestal foundations at 172nd Street Southwest

Grade and pave driveways

Pouring curb, gutter and sidewalk at 179th Street Southwest

General restoration from back of sidewalk to existing ground

The west leg of 172nd Street Southwest will remain closed with detours until spring 2020.

The west leg of 172nd Street Southwest will remain closed with detours until spring 2020.