Construction work involving helicopters at Costco Business Center June 25

Costco Business Center, located at 19105 Highway 99, will replace several heating/air conditioning units via helicopter on the roof of the business center building starting at 8 a.m. Sunday, June 25. The work will not require shutting down any roads, and the work isn’t expected to impact traffic flow.

The helicopter, used to move and replace air conditioning/ heating units, will hover over the area for approximately two hours, the City of Lynnwood said.

Costco and their chosen contractor, Five Star Mechanical, have received permits and authorization from the City of Lynnwood for the renovations. Residents living in surrounding neighborhoods were notified via letter, the city said.