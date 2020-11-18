Construction worker injured after wall collapses at site of Lynnwood housing development

A construction worker was seriously injured late Tuesday morning after a wall fell in a multifamily housing development being built in Lynnwood’s City Center district, according to South County Fire.

At 11:10 a.m., dispatch received a call about an injury on a construction site located at 4100 Alderwood Mall Boulevard after a wall reportedly fell on a worker, trapping him. South County spokesperson Jennye Cooper said the worker — a man in his 30s — sustained a serious injury to one of his legs.

The wall that fell on the man was constructed from wood and he did not lose consciousness during the incident, she added.

“There was a wall collapse with one person trapped and (firefighters) were able to get that person extracted,” she said. “The person suffered serious injuries to the lower extremities that they believe is a leg injury of some kind.”

Traffic lanes were temporarily reduced on Alderwood Mall Boulevard, and Lynnwood Police Department officers were on the scene assisting emergency crews.

The location is listed as the future site of Kinect @ Lynnwood — a 239-unit residential building that includes seven floors. A total of 20% (or 48) of the units will be listed at a reduced price, with the rest at market value. As of now, only three stories have been built.

Kinect @ Lynnwood being developed by the Bellevue-based firm American Property Development.

–By Cody Sexton