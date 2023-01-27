Controversial Lynnwood methadone clinic receives license from Washington Department of Health

This story has been updated with a statement from Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced Thursday it has issued a behavioral health agency license to Acadia Healthcare for an opioid treatment program (OTP) to be located near Lynnwood’s Alderwood Boys and Girls Club.

The methadone clinic, at 2322 196th St. S.W., became a hot-button issue for a group of Lynnwood residents and city councilmembers following a public hearing in December 2022.

In a statement dated Jan. 26, DOH said that the department follows “statutory requirements in its licensure process,” adding that the facility “must meet certain legal requirements to be approved.” Acadia Healthcare, which will operate the clinic, complied with all local zoning and siting regulations, DOH said.

Here’s the full statement from the DOH:

“The Department of Health has issued a behavioral health agency license for Acadia Health to operate an opioid treatment clinic in Lynnwood. The department adheres to statutory requirements in its licensure process, and the OTP must meet certain legal requirements to be approved. The OTP and the local government each have important roles to play when a clinic is being opened or relocated, thus the City of Lynnwood issued a site permit to Acadia in early March, 2022. DOH received an application for licensure in mid-October, 2022. DOH adheres to its requirements and cannot assume the responsibilities of the other parties beyond the scope of required obligations. The department recognizes that there are concerns about the specific location of the clinic, however, site approval is a role for local government, and the department has no role in that decision. The department’s role is to verify that the OTP complied with local zoning and siting regulations, and Acadia did that in this case. This clinic is moving only a short distance from its previous location, and has hundreds of existing clients, many of whom live in community near the new location and need access to continued treatment. These clients are neighbors, family members, co-workers and friends who are working to stay in recovery.”

Since the clinic location was announced, those opposed to the clinic’s location have protested or spoken at Lynnwood City Hall during meetings on Jan. 3, Jan. 11 and Jan. 17. Members of Safe Lynnwood, a group of residents and concerned parents, also organized demonstrations in front of the building on Jan. 14 and Jan. 22. Safe Lynnwood intends to hold a rally against the center at 1 p.m Sunday, Jan. 29.

Center proponents have also spoken during city council meetings, emphasizing the need for the clinic amid the growing opioid epidemic.

The Lynnwood City Council members submitted a letter to the DOH stating the council’s opposition to the project. Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell also sent a letter to the DOH requesting a pause in the clinic approval process, pointing to an inadequate community relations plan for the facility.

“We believe Acadia should have implemented a more robust outreach strategy for the community which is a requirement of the licensing process,” Frizzell said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “If they had executed the required outreach plan properly, they would have had the opportunity to educate and inform the community, city officials, the police department, school district and businesses effectively. This approach would have benefited both neighboring community members who have continued to raise concerns and those who receive treatment. I strongly encourage DOH and Acadia to reevaluate their outreach processes for future sites.

“The opioid crisis continues to afflict our region, and our South Snohomish County communities have been some of the hardest hit,” Frizzell continued. “Providing equitable access to medically assisted treatment is vital in combating this crisis, and these facilities play an essential role. We truly hope that Acadia is successful in providing therapeutic treatment to those in need and that they will work to inform and partner with our community members moving forward.”

Now that it has received DOH approval, the clinic is scheduled to open Jan. 30.

— By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis