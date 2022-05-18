Convention Center hosting food drive for Lynnwood Food Bank

Through the end of May, the Lynnwood Convention Center is hosting a spring food drive benefiting the Lynnwood Food Bank.
Drop off your canned/non-perishable food items in the collection bin in the convention center lobby during normal business hours (Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.) or evenings/weekends when the building is open for events.
