Monday, November 24, 2025
HomeEventsCookies and photos with Santa at Heritage Park Nov. 30
EventsHolidays

Cookies and photos with Santa at Heritage Park Nov. 30

By
Ashley Nash

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

(Photo courtesy of the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association)

Santa is making an early stop to Lynnwood with a visit to Heritage Park for a day full of cookies, photos and fun.

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
  • Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
  • Location: Heritage Park in the Heritage Cottage, 19903 Poplar Way, Lynnwood

Bring a camera to snap photos with Santa and inside the Interurban Trolley car and other historical buildings at the park. The event, hosted by the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association and is free and open to the public. All buildings at the park and the trolley are ADA accessible.

For more information contact the association at info@laderwood.org.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Lynnwood News

Website by Web Publisher PRO