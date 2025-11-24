Cookies and photos with Santa at Heritage Park Nov. 30

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Santa is making an early stop to Lynnwood with a visit to Heritage Park for a day full of cookies, photos and fun.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 30

Sunday, Nov. 30 Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

Noon to 3 p.m. Location: Heritage Park in the Heritage Cottage, 19903 Poplar Way, Lynnwood

Bring a camera to snap photos with Santa and inside the Interurban Trolley car and other historical buildings at the park. The event, hosted by the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association and is free and open to the public. All buildings at the park and the trolley are ADA accessible.

For more information contact the association at info@laderwood.org.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.