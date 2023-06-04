Cops and Kids event draws a crowd at Alderwood Mall

Hundreds of kids and parents visited Alderwood Mall Saturday afternoon to connect with their local police during the annual Kids and Cops event sponsored by the Lynnwood Police Department.

The event featured games, K9 demonstrations, informational booths for parents and many, many cop cars for kids to explore. Most popular of all, of course, was the free ice cream for little ones. This was the second Cops and Kids event since the pandemic and ,according to Lynnwood police spokesperson Maren McKay, the event took around six months to plan.

— Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis