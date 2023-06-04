Cops and Kids event draws a crowd at Alderwood Mall

Posted: June 3, 2023 3
Spin and win was another popular game.
Smile for a photo op!
There were at least three bubble machines.
A K9 demonstration. (Photo courtesy City of Lynnwood)
Testing skills at the beanbag toss
Señor Small Skeleton demonstrates proper use of a seatbelt.
There was a lot of ice cream to choose from.
Hundreds visited the Cops and Kids event.
A mother takes a photo while her son enters the SWAT vehicle.
One mother, Anna, takes a rest in the shade after enduring the ice cream line with her children.
Chief Jim Nelson, right, and Deputy Chief Cole Langdon, left, speak with Mayor Christine Frizzell

Hundreds of kids and parents visited Alderwood Mall Saturday afternoon to connect with their local police during the annual Kids and Cops event sponsored by the Lynnwood Police Department.

The event featured games, K9 demonstrations, informational booths for parents and many, many cop cars for kids to explore. Most popular of all, of course, was the free ice cream for little ones. This was the second Cops and Kids event since the pandemic and ,according to Lynnwood police spokesperson Maren McKay, the event took around six months to plan.

— Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME