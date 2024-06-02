Cops, kids and dogs have their day in Lynnwood

Sergeant Lindsay Pool (left) chats with members of Support 7
Two kids smile for the camera as they sit in a large tactical police vehicle.
Senior Planner Rebecca Samy from Lynnwood’s Development and Business Services happily introduced major projects to members of the community.
Volunteers from Support 7 explained their work in supporting community members who have recently suffered losses or been displaced due to fires.
An eager crowd formed a circle as they waited for the K-9 demonstration to begin.
Chief of Police Cole Langdon welcomed the crowd before letting K-9 units steal the show.
“I yield!”
Speedy retrieval of some contraband play toy.
A seated group of onlookers at the K-9 demonstration.
A young ice cream lover provides a strong case for getting another popsicle.
Police robot
Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell spends time with AJ.
K-9 plush toys were on sale.
One of several vendors, Dave and Buster’s gave out toys and treats to those who proved their mettle at the beanbag toss.
Playing frisbee in the green grass.
One booth challenged kids to complete light exercise for a prize.
Crafts included the construction of a little model police vehicle, fingerprinting exercises and more.
Council Vice President Julieta Altamirano-Crosby stopped by.

The annual Lynnwood Police Department’s Cops and Kids event was again a hit with families who visited Alderwood Mall Saturday morning. Hundreds of people gathered at the mall’s terrace to listen to music, learn about local happenings and meet their emergency responders. Kids enjoyed making crafts, exploring big police vehicles, getting sweets and treats, and watching a live K-9 unit demonstration.

–Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

