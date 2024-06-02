Cops, kids and dogs have their day in Lynnwood

The annual Lynnwood Police Department’s Cops and Kids event was again a hit with families who visited Alderwood Mall Saturday morning. Hundreds of people gathered at the mall’s terrace to listen to music, learn about local happenings and meet their emergency responders. Kids enjoyed making crafts, exploring big police vehicles, getting sweets and treats, and watching a live K-9 unit demonstration.
–Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.