Costume with a Cop event gives away more than 200 costumes to Lynnwood families

More than 200 families showed up for the Costumes with a Cop event, an event organized by the Lynnwood Police Department and the Family Peace Association USA. The event gave away 222 Halloween costumes at the Pacific Peace Center Saturday morning. A few families began standing in line as early as 8:45 a.m. before the doors opened at 10 a.m. The costumes were handmade by volunteers two weeks ago and were donated to the event.

“Nearly every family got a costume,” said Vice President of Family Peace Association USA Kimihira Miyake. “As an organization, Family Peace Association USA cares about the family. The local police care about the safety of our communities, thus the families. Through these events, we are also serving families in our local community. We are able to meet all types of families with different backgrounds and all ages.”

Miyake said that he and his team are planning to have another Costumes with a Cop event next year.