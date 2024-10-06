Costume with a Cop event gives away more than 200 costumes to Lynnwood families

Posted: October 5, 2024 8
Sergeant Lindsay Pool helps a family selecting a costume.
Volunteer Vicki Frasher (right) greets and checks in families at the entrance to the Pacific Peace Center.
About 100 families lined up before the opening of the Costumes with a Cop event.

More than 200 families showed up for the Costumes with a Cop event, an event organized by the Lynnwood Police Department and the Family Peace Association USA. The event gave away 222 Halloween costumes at the Pacific Peace Center Saturday morning. A few families began standing in line as early as 8:45 a.m. before the doors opened at 10 a.m. The costumes were handmade by volunteers two weeks ago and were donated to the event.

“Nearly every family got a costume,” said Vice President of Family Peace Association USA Kimihira Miyake. “As an organization, Family Peace Association USA cares about the family. The local police care about the safety of our communities, thus the families. Through these events, we are also serving families in our local community. We are able to meet all types of families with different backgrounds and all ages.”

Miyake said that he and his team are planning to have another Costumes with a Cop event next year.

Families wait in the main hall of the Pacific Peace Center for their turn to pick costumes.
Families play bingo to win prizes while they wait for their turn to pick a costume.
Crime Prevention Specialist Alice Hanh (left) with a family who is about to pick a costume.
A parent asks if her daughter likes this costume. Each family had 15 minutes to pick one.
Officer A. J. Burke helps a family select a costume.
Parents and their kids browse the costumes, which are categorized by age.
“And who are you supposed to be?” a child  asks volunteer Vicki Frasher (right).
A boy examines a Jason Voorhees costume.
Volunteer Joel Ware IV (left) and Sgt. Lindsay Pool display their jellyfish umbrellas.
(L-R) Crime Prevention Specialist Alice Hanh, Lynnwood Police Cadet Cade Moren, Citizen Volunteer Patrol Nicole Krause.
About 100 people were still lined up outside an hour after the Costumes with a Cop event opened.

