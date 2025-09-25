Costumes With a Cop Halloween giveaway in Lynnwood Sept. 27

by Ashley Nash Posted: September 24, 2025 10
The Lynnwood Police Department, in partnership with the Family Peace Association, is hosting an event providing halloween costumes for children in the community.

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 27
  • Time: 10 a.m. to noon
  • Location: Family Peace Association- 6328 180th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Over 200 costumes will be available for kids from infants to 14 years old. The costumes are given out on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to one per child. Each child must be present to receive a costume.

