Costumes With a Cop Halloween giveaway in Lynnwood Sept. 27

The Lynnwood Police Department, in partnership with the Family Peace Association, is hosting an event providing halloween costumes for children in the community.
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 27
- Time: 10 a.m. to noon
- Location: Family Peace Association- 6328 180th St. S.W., Lynnwood
Over 200 costumes will be available for kids from infants to 14 years old. The costumes are given out on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to one per child. Each child must be present to receive a costume.
