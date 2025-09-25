Costumes With a Cop Halloween giveaway in Lynnwood Sept. 27

The Lynnwood Police Department, in partnership with the Family Peace Association, is hosting an event providing halloween costumes for children in the community.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 27

Saturday, Sept. 27 Time: 10 a.m. to noon

10 a.m. to noon Location: Family Peace Association- 6328 180th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Over 200 costumes will be available for kids from infants to 14 years old. The costumes are given out on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to one per child. Each child must be present to receive a costume.

