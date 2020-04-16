Council agrees to early allocation of sales taxes to offset Convention Center revenue loss

The Lynnwood City Council unanimously voted Monday night to authorize early distribution of Snohomish County sales tax dollars to offset revenue lost by the Lynnwood Convention Center due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Meeting remotely via the video conferencing service Zoom, the council voted 7-0 at its April 13 business meeting to amend the interlocal agreement between the city and Snohomish County to allow the Snohomish County PFD to distribute funds early to the Lynnwood PFD.

“This allows them to get the money they would have gotten anyway by agreement anyway earlier in the year,” said Economic Development Director David Kleitsch.

Last month, the convention center closed in response to Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” directive that shuttered all businesses deemed nonessential. Since then, the convention center has had to cancel events, resulting in lost revenue. In 2019, the convention center held almost 400 events and generated more than $4 million in revenue.

According to the addendum approved Monday, the allocations previously scheduled to be paid in May will instead be paid within seven days of the amendment’s approval. Funds to be paid in November instead may be paid in July, if the Snohomish County PFD Board of Directors decides it is financially feasible.

This is the third addendum since the city entered into the agreement with the county in December 2002 to develop the convention center. Per the agreement, the projected sales tax revenue would grow at 3.2% per year. Between 2002-07, total revenues exceeded projections, resulting in a $1.5 million funding surplus.

To fund the convention center, the county established a Tier 1 sales tax allocation, distributed to the four public facilities districts operating in Snohomish County — the Lynnwood Convention Center, the Future of Flight, the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett and the Edmonds Center for the Arts. This is a set amount for each PFD and was determined at the time each of them was formed.

In March 2009, funding to the Lynnwood PFD was adjusted to reflect the existing and projected surplus received by the Snohomish County PFD. Also established was a Tier 2 distribution of existing and projected surplus sales tax. The Lynnwood PFD receives 24.4% of total Tier 2 revenue from the Snohomish County PFD.

In July 2018, the Snohomish County PFD Board of Directors determined that sales tax revenue received by the county in the 15-year extension period would be distributed by the same formula used for Tier 2 allocations. The approval of another addendum adjusted the funding allocation for the Lynnwood PFD during the period 2027 through 2041.

Additionally, the Lynnwood PFD receives 24.4% of the county’s sales tax revenue through the same period. The funding distribution to the other public facilities districts in Snohomish County include 30.4% for Everett, 21.9% for Edmonds and 23.2% for the Future of Flight.

In 2020, it’s anticipated that the Lynnwood PFD will receive $265,130 from the county PFD.

In other business, city officials discussed the effects COVID-19 is having on the city’s economy.

“COVID-19 is having a devastating impact on businesses that have either had to shut down or can only provide very limited services deemed essential,” said City Administrator Art Ceniza.

In Lynnwood, more than 45% of the city’s general fund comes from sales tax revenue. As of Monday it’s estimated the city will lose $3.7 million in sales tax revenue due to COVID-19, Ceniza said. Combined with other spending reductions across city departments and the closure of the Lynnwood Recreation Center, the city has lost an estimated $6.2 million in city revenue, he added.

To address anticipated revenue reduction, Mayor Nicola Smith has implemented restrictions on spending, including:

Postponing/canceling purchasing nonessential services and materials.

Postponing/canceling nonessential employee training and traveling.

Determining the filling of vacant city positions on a case-by-case basis.

Making overtime available only when absolutely necessary to perform essential duties.

“The city council is taking an active role in monitoring our budget and implementing financial policy as needed,” Ceniza said.

The council also received an update on how the city is responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.

As of Monday, Snohomish County had 2,028 confirmed and probable COVID-19 confirmed cases, said Lynnwood police Cmdr. Chuck Steichen. In Lynnwood, there have been 334 reported cases of COVID-19, with nine deaths, Steichen said.

To encourage social distancing, more than 70% of city staff are telecommuting to work. For employees who are deemed essential — like police officers and public works crews — the city has ordered 500 cotton masks and began distributing the first shipment to first responders. As a result, Steichen said only 1.25% of the city’s workforce has reported illness of any kind making them unable to work.

“Our activities and the measures that we’ve taken to curtail the impacts have helped increase our overall health as a workforce,” he said.

–By Cody Sexton