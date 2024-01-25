Council approves development cancellation, amends financial policies

During an hourlong business session Monday, Jan. 22, the Lynnwood City Council updated various financial policies and approved the termination of a development agreement.

The council voted unanimously to end the 2019 mixed-use development agreement with Cosmos Development Group, paving the way for a smaller project. The 2019 proposal would have created an 18-story building with 349 housing units and 3,465 square feet of retail space but ran into several roadblocks during pre-development. The project was canceled after spurring disputes with nearby property owners over utilities and post-COVID market conditions such as higher costs for construction and materials.

Lynnwood’s Development and Business Services (DBS) staff and Cosmos determined in October 2022 that the development agreement had basis to be terminated.

DBS staff asked that the council approve the cancellation so that a new project may proceed. Cosmos intends to construct a new complex – iVista at Alderwood – that would create 256 units, 264 above-ground parking stalls and 2,400 square feet of retail space at 18789 Alderwood Mall Parkway.

At an earlier work session, several councilmembers said they were disappointed by the cancellation as Lynnwood’s predicted population growth calls for much more housing supply. Additionally, councilmembers said they were concerned about the lack of affordable housing in Lynnwood and asked DBS’s Economic Development Manager Ben Wolters if Cosmos would be offering any low-income housing opportunities. Wolters answered that the company had not expressed any interest in this, opting instead to rent at market prices for the area.

As of 2018, the average rent in Lynnwood was $1,963 according to a housing needs assessment completed by BERK Consulting. According to Zillow Rentals Data from 2022, the cost has continued to rise to a median rent of $2,150.

Council President George Hurst spoke his motion authorizing the council to end the 2019 development agreement.

“We are indeed terminating a mixed-use development because the developer determined, just because of easements and costs, that a revised development should be put in this property and we actually have heard the plans or, that there are plans for that,” Hurst said. Councilmember Patrick Decker thanked Cosmos for its responsiveness to his queries.

The council also unanimously approved changes to the city’s financial policy. The edits are intended to remove an outdated method of budget planning that was unclear and that the city was unable to implement in practice. Mayor Christine Frizzell previously stated that the new method will instead focus on specific, measurable key data points. Changes also included updates to language and references to new policies.

A policy on procurement was modified to remove sales tax from calculation when a contractor provides the city with an invoice for supplies. Also approved was the 2024 budget calendar, which informs dates for certain budget-planning milestones such as public hearings on Sept. 23 and Nov. 12 and presentation of the preliminary 2025-2026 budget on Oct. 14.

During the new business portion of the meeting, Hurst put forth two items. He nominated Councilmember Nick Coelho to serve on the Finance Committee because Council Vice President Julieta Altamirano-Crosby, who had previously volunteered for the position, had a scheduling conflict. He thanked Coelho for volunteering.

Hurst also moved to clarify the language on one of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act allocations. In 2022, the council approved the hiring of a part-time accountant to manage the city’s ARPA funds. At the time, the action did not specify if the allotment for the accounting position would cover the salary exclusively or also include related costs such as supplies. The motion to include suppliest was unanimously approved by the council.

In other business, the council approved the appointment of Doris Wang to the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Board and Alex Milvae to the Human Services Commission. The council also read proclamations acknowledging Korean-American Day and the Lunar New Year.

–By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis