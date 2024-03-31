Council April 1 to discuss housing policy direction for 2024 Comprehensive Plan update

At its first work session in April, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to hear an update on the Lynnwood Comprehensive Plan and receive a briefing on an incoming residential development requesting the use of a Lynnwood tax exemption. It is also scheduled at its Monday, April 1 meeting to discuss suggested edits to the city council confirmation process that reflect new roles in the city government.

Monday’s meeting is the first of several updates the council will receive on the Lynnwood Comprehensive Plan update throughout 2024. The April 1 presentation will focus on housing.

The Comprehensive Plan is a document that guides the city’s decisions over a 20-year time period, serving as a blueprint for development. It is also meant to reflect the vision and priorities of the city and residents, while meeting the requirements of state and federal law.

Washington State’s Growth Management Act (GMA) requires that cities and counties update their Comprehensive Plans on a periodic schedule. The purpose of the 2024 update is to ensure the city is planning for the next 20 years of population and employment growth. It gives the city an opportunity to review and revise the plan and development regulations to ensure they comply with GMA requirements.

In other business, a seven-story housing development called ENSO is requesting to use the Lynnwood Multiple-Unit Housing Property Tax Exemption program. The council discussed a similar proposal from Koz on Alderwood earlier in March.

The April 1 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.