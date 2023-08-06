Council Aug. 7 set to evaluate ARPA funding requests, zoning updates

At its work session Aug. 7, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to hear reports on several projects, including much-awaited updates to the Lynnwood Municipal Code regarding the city’s mangement of essential public facilities, including substance abuse treatment centers. Additionally, it will consider a growing roster of requests for Lynnwood’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Following public outcry over an opioid treatment center that was opened near the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club in January, the council tasked Lynnwood’s Business and Development Services department to determine what legislative actions it could take to manage drug abuse treatment facilities. Meanwhile, the council placed a moratorium on the opening of new treatment centers.

Planning Manager Karl Almgren has presented to the council numerous times over the past few months– most recently in July— to provide context and updates on the task. Almgren is scheduled to present a preliminary draft ordinance at Monday’s meeting.

The council is alsoscheduled to evaluate the use of its remaining ARPA funding, which totals $812,307. Requests for the funds exceed the remaining balance, meaning that the council will be unable to grant every request it has received. Requestors include several nonprofit organizations, such as the Jean Kim Foundation’s Hygiene Center, the Keep Dreams Alive Foundation and Homage Senior Services. A draft list of requests can be found here.

The CEO of Community Transit is scheduled to provide an update on service planning and the Zip service, for which the organization has requested public feedback. Finally, Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Sarah Olson is scheduled to present the second of three briefings on the ParksLove project. ParksLove received a grant from the National Recreation and Park Association’s resilient park access grant program, with the goal of making Lynnwood’s parks more environmentally resilient and equitable.

The Aug. 7 meeting will be in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.