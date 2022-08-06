Council Aug. 8 set to approve 2022 bond ordinance, Complete Streets initiative

The Lynnwood City Council at its Aug. 8 business meeting is scheduled to continue its discussion of and vote on an ordinance for a 2022 bond issuance.

While the council had previously approved the bond measure in March 2021, Lynnwood Finance Director Michelle Meyer said it was being brought back to the council due to the cost increases associated with the Community Justice Center and additional proposed projects.

The council is also set to vote on the city’s Complete Streets initiative. At the council’s July 18 meeting, Lynnwood Project Manager Amie Hanson said the ordinance focuses on creating roads for all uses, not just automobiles, and will contain an outlined plan on how to develop and maintain streets that are safe for cars, bicycles and pedestrians.

In other business, the council will also continue its discussion of and vote on the Lynnwood Convention Center (LCC) day-use allocations. Each year, the council is allotted four free days at the LCC and requested applications from community organizations to use part, or all, of those days. The council is set to approve four proposals.

In addition, the council is set to read a proclamation regarding Labor Day as well as receive a presentation from the finance department.

The Aug. 8 meeting will be held in person at Lynnwood City Hall council chambers starting at 6 p.m. and will also be streamed virtually. You can watch council meetings remotely via LiveStream, through Zoom, or by calling in. To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-253-215-8782, and enter the meeting ID of 875 7765 8788.