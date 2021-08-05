Council considers staff proposals for federal relief funds; OKs development agreement for novo on 52nd

With the goal of addressing the city’s “immediate” needs, the Lynnwood City Council Monday night reviewed a proposal to spend a portion of city’s federal relief funds on equipment to offer online and in-person meetings, rehire unfilled city staff positions and purchase body cameras for police officers.

After voting to delay approving a contract to build the proposed Community Justice Center during a special business meeting, the council adjourned to its regularly scheduled work session to discuss how to spend a portion of the $10.9 million Lynnwood was allocated through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The funds will be paid to the city over two years and can be used in a variety of ways to help the city recover from the pandemic.

The council previously discussed the funds at its July 19 work session.

At the Aug. 2 work session, Finance Director Michelle Meyer presented the council with a $1.438 million proposal of “short-term” needs ,starting with much-needed improvements to the recording equipment used to hold in-person and remote meetings. The $100,000 proposal would cover contracting with a professional company to improve existing audio/visual equipment to facilitate hybrid in-person/remote meetings.

“I think we truly demonstrated we needed this at the (July 26) meeting,” Meyer said. “We really want everybody who’s participating to have the same experience.”

With plans to fully reopen the city by this fall, staff have also proposed spending $858,000 on filling 8.2 of 18 FTE (full-time equivalent) positions that were left vacant to help the city save money while budgeting for 2021. According to the proposal, the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department — which saw the greatest reduction in staffing due to the pandemic — is looking to fill 5.2 FTE positions to ensure all department programs can be offered.

“Recreation really had to curtail a lot of their operations and that was how the 2021-22 budget was adopted,” Meyer said. “So, that is why you see the biggest ask in that area — because they took the biggest hit.”

The proposal also lists a police evidence technician, court clerk and a public works employee.

Staff also suggested spending $480,000 on purchasing and implementing a body camera program for the Lynnwood Police Department. Due to a new state mandate, interactions between police and people in custody are required to be recorded. The funding would cover the cost of the equipment and the hiring of a clerk in the police department who would handle records requests for footage.

“This would enhance transparency, public trust and comply with the new legislation that as of yet is unfunded,” she said.

Though no system has been selected yet, the department is looking for one that would hold data off site, so the city doesn’t have to make improvements to the department’s technology equipment and hire another IT position.

Councilmember Shannon Sessions said the subject of police body cameras was something she wanted to discuss further but did not think the time was right since the meeting ran so late. Meyer said the topic would be brought up at the council’s Aug. 9 business meeting.

Councilmember Patrick Decker said he supported adding a clerk position at the municipal court after witnessing a frustrated resident have difficulty conducting court-related business. He also suggested the video recording system used in the council chambers include closed captioning to accommodate people who don’t speak English as a first language and people who are deaf and hard of hearing.

“I think having closed captioning would be a huge advantage to members of our community,” he said.

The council is set to vote next week on the proposal. Meyer said she hopes the council takes action before it breaks for summer recess and doesn’t return until next month. Plans for the rest of the funds can be made in the future after “more in-depth” conversations, she said.

In addition to delaying the Community Justice Center project, the council also unanimously voted during its special business meeting to approve the development agreement for novo on 52nd — the proposed low-income housing development slated to replace Whispering Pines.

Novo on 52nd is described as an income-restricted housing complex proposed for the current Whispering Pines site located at 18225 52nd Ave. W. Plans for the complex include 16 new buildings with 242 units, a club house, recreational spaces and a community garden.

Whispering Pines, a 50-year-old apartment complex owned and operated by the Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO), is scheduled for demolition because the current building’s sewer and fire alarm systems are failing. All of the building’s current units are labeled as affordable housing. Demolition is set to begin in September.

“It just has not had the care it’s needed in order to house people in a safe and meaningful way,” said Councilmember Christine Frizzell.

The controversial complex has been the topic of much discussion lately since the council is preparing to approve construction for the Community Justice Center while approximately 70 tenants remained in the Whispering Pines complex with no place to go. Some council critics have suggested the funds from the proposed center be diverted to providing housing, but the city has said those funds cannot be used for anything other than the Community Justice Center project.

Initial plans to redevelop the novo on 52nd site included a proposal to rezone a property and allow for a six-story structure with 300 to 400 units. The proposal was met with push back from neighboring residents, who worried a tall building would block natural light from their homes and the council voted against the rezone.

Without the rezone, the council was told that the new complex would include fewer units than the current one but plans for novo on 52nd include two more units than the current complex. Other featured amenities include a pool, barbecue area, sports court and playground. The new site will also include 399 parking stalls, where the current complex only has 356.

“It’s a long time coming, and I think it’s honestly something Lynnwood needs more of,” said Council President George Hurst.

–By Cody Sexton