Council continues its work on Lynnwood budget, honors Ed’s Surplus

The Lynnwood City Council continued the review of Mayor Nicola Smith’s 2019-20 biennial budget proposals at its Monday, Oct. 22 business meeting. The council heard from human resources, economic development, information technology and public works. The budget proposal for community development has been rescheduled to Monday, Nov. 5.

Interim Human Resources Department Director Lori Charles told the council that her department’s proposed $1.9 million budget includes hiring a safety officer in the wake of violations during a recent inspection of the city’s treatment plant. Charles said the cost of a safety officer would be split between the human resources and public works department, with human resources covering 20 percent of the position’s expense and public works covering the balance.

The position would be responsible for city-wide safety as well as ADA compliance, she said.

Charles said the HR department’s budget would also cover the cost of “robust online employee training” as well as a senior HR analyst position. The department’s public safety testing will also cover the cost of promotional examinations for the Lynnwood Police Department, which will be filling the positions of sergeant commander and deputy chief in the next biennium.

“In years past we have issued public safety testing to coordinate and execute these exams and have had great success,” she said.

The economic development department, responsible for providing healthy business and employment opportunities throughout the city, proposed a budget of $1.2 million, a more-than-$842,000 decrease from the 2017-18 budget. Director of Economic Development David Kleitsch said the decrease is in part due to the Lynnwood light rail fund being shifted from the economic development fund to its own programmatic fund to give a more “realistic” example of the economic development budget.

Kleitsch said the funds for the Lynnwood light rail are still to be determined because the city is currently in negotiations for the level and types of services required, with a decision to be reached as late as December.

The information technology department proposed a budget of $4.98 million for the 2019-20 biennium. Director of Information Technology Drew Burnett said the budget includes funds to enhance both the city’s website and its cyber security program.

“There’s going to be more active monitoring and training (about cyber security),” he said. “We’re going to go about more prevention, so we don’t have to worry about recovering after a problem.”

Burnett said the department has begun setting money aside for desktop computer replacements, which have a four-year cycle. Burnett said his department is looking to add a third application support analyst to help support for the department.

The public works department has proposed a budget of $8.7 million. The budget includes $2.8 million in revenue generated from permit fees, and city utility overhead charges that cover portions of the general fund expenditures or chargeable staff time to capital projects.

The proposal is $1.49 million more than the previous budget, and Public Works Director Bill Franz said the increase will cover the cost of staff members in construction management, which comprises almost half of the increase. Franz said $70,000 of the budget will also fund infrastructure upkeep in city buildings. Sno-Isle Libraries will reimburse the city $30,000 for work at the Lynnwood Library.

Franz said that rental and lease fees the city pays have increased by almost $250,000, and renewal of the city’s custodial contract is anticipated to be $50,000, he said. The department also pays a yearly assessment to Puget Sound Clean Air Agency which is over $50,000.

Franz said public works also focuses on transportation and being responsive to the wants and needs of the citizens.

“We have heard very recently concerns about traffic impacts in our neighborhoods especially around schools and parks and we will build strategies to address those issues,” he said.

In addition to the departments general fund, Franz proposed a $4.8 million street fund for roadway, sidewalk and roadside maintenance, and to maintain traffic signals and the city’s traffic center.

“This is a city service that continuously ranks highest concern among citizens in surveys,” he said. “This year is no different.”

Total contributions from the general fund to the street fund include $2.1 million, plus $600,000 from the Transportation Benefit District.

Under public works, solid waste management had a proposed budget of $108,147, which is partially funded by a state grant of $35,250 and a general fund contribution of $53,000. The utilities operation fund had a proposed budget of $35.8 million, which includes the addition of two new positions — a wastewater treatment operator and an infrastructure technician. Franz said the addition of a new wastewater treatment operator would help to alleviate the workload of the understaffed position and to cut the cost of overtime paid to those working to fill the 24-hour position.

“What I request is when you approve the budget, you approve it with these two new positions,” he said. “But we will not fill the positions until we get deep into the 2019 rate analysis and can reaffirm it doesn’t cost any undue cost to our ratepayers.”

The public works department also proposed a budget of $2.75 million for the fleet fund, which covers maintenance of the city’s 235 vehicles as well as the 91 vehicles covered under a contract with South County Fire.

In addition to the 2019-20 budgets, the city council issued three proclamations:

Recognition of Ed’s Surplus

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Veteran’s Day

Included on the council’s unanimous consent agenda:

Confirmed the appointment of Michelle Williams to the Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Commission and Justin Langager to the Human Services Commission.

Approved a contract between the City of Lynnwood and Lynnwood Police Guild representing officers and sergeants.

— Story and photos by Cody Sexton