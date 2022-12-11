Council Dec. 12 to vote on 2023-24 city budget, 2023 salary schedule

The Lynnwood City Council’s Monday, Dec. 12, business meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. rather than 6 p.m. due to an exit conference with the Washington State Auditor’s Office.

The state auditor has completed the annual accountability, financial and federal audits for the City of Lynnwood and will share those with the council prior to the regular business meeting.

In other business, the council is set to vote on the city’s 2023 salary schedule, the 2023-24 biennial budget and the final 2021-22 budget amendments. All three matters have been heavily discussed throughout October and November, and the council is expected to make amendments on some of those items before voting.

Additionally, the council is scheduled to adopt a new compost procurement ordinance in accordance with Washington State law. The ordinance will act as a new portion of the city’s municipal code, stating that Lynnwood “will procure and utilize environmentally preferable materials, products and services.”

The council will also receive a presentation from the Lynnwood Police Department and give out annual officer awards.

The Monday night meeting is the last regularly scheduled council meeting of the year. However, councilmembers may vote to hold a special meeting after this date if necessary.

The Dec. 12 meeting will be in person at Lynnwood City Hall council chambers starting at 5:30 p.m. and will also be streamed virtually. You can watch council meetings remotely via LiveStream, through Zoom, or by calling in. To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-253-215-8782, and enter the meeting ID of 875 7765 8788.