Council Dec. 9 set to approve final 2025-26 biennial budget amendments

The Lynnwood City Council will take one last look at the amendments to the 2025-26 biennial budget with Lynnwood Finance Director Michelle Meyer at its next business meeting Dec. 9. The amendements include:

– Closing out old funds and transferring any remaining balances.

– Accounting for additional revenues and corresponding expenditure authority.

– Transferring between funds for projects or operating expenditures.

– Moving the budget between lines due to an accounting change.

The council had approved the budget of $420 million that outlines the city’s projected revenue and expenditures across all funds, including a $158 million general fund budget.

The council will also:

– Receive an update on the golf fee increase that will cover capital projects from Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Director Joel Faber.

– Consider the adoption of the ordinance approving code amendments related to local permit review

processes that the state mandates based on SB 5290. The code amendments helps to improve the efficiency of local project review processes by implementing stricter permit review timelines, offering grants to update permitting systems and staff, and mandating partial refunds of fees if jurisdictions fail to meet specified deadlines.

– Consider the annexation of Old Alderwood Middle School and identify if the annexation requires adoption of proposed zoning regulations and assumption of any indebtedness.

There will also be a proclamation of International Migrants Day and a recognition of outgoing Public Works Director Bill Franz.

The Dec. 9 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can also watch remotely using the links on the city webpage and review the agenda here.