Council declines to reappoint Mike Miller, Vivian Dong to public facilities district board

During a four-and-a-half-hour meeting last week, the Lynnwood City Council voted against renewing two heavily-debated appointments to the Lynnwood Public Facilities District (the District) – Vivian Dong and Mike Miller. It also approved revisions to the city’s policy on essential public facilities procedure, another major concern this year.

Dozens showed up to voice their opinion during the meeting’s public comment period. Seeing the large turnout, Council President Shannon Sessions motioned to extend the public comments from 30 minutes, to one hour, with the stipulation that each speaker receive two minutes to speak instead of the usual three. Councilmember Jim Smith motioned to amend Sessions’s request so that the normal three-minute time period would fit. Later, when it was clear that all speakers would not be able to voice their opinions within the hour, Binda motioned to extend the public comment section of the meeting until every individual could speak.

In April, the council appointed Dong to a temporary position on the PFD board. Miller, who has been on the board since 2021, was serving as board chair. A few months later, during a July 11 meeting, the PFD held a vote of no confidence in Dong. It was initially unclear whether that board vote was a binding removal, as there was no precedent or guidelines for it. While members are appointed by the city council, the PFD is not part of the City of Lynnwood, and its purpose is to act in the best interests of its associated local businesses and tenants.

During the last several months, Dong and the District have had a public dispute regarding Dong’s removal. Dong has stated on social media that the action taken against her was racist and that she was being retaliated against because she supported a June protest involving transgender issues. The District denied those allegations and said that Dong willingly disregarded the financial interests of its tenants — causing fiscal losses to the District and its constituents — and went against the wishes of the business she claimed to support.

During its Oct. 9 business meeting, Lynnwood councilmembers spent two hours listening to to those on both sides of the issue – with 20 people speaking in favor of Dong’s reappointment and 11 speaking against. Some of those who spoke on Dong’s behalf also voiced their opinions against reappointing Miller. Similarly, those who spoke against Dong said they favored reappointing Miller.

Dong’s supporters largely included friends and other people acquainted with her such as Lynnwood Times Publisher Mario Lotmore, Jason Moore and parents she’d met in the Asian-American community. The District’s supporters were generally associated with the District or other public facilities districts from nearby cities, members of the Lynnwood Arts Commission and friends of Mike Miller’s from the Lynnwood Food Bank.

When it came time for councilmembers to discuss the appointments, Smith spent his time detailing a timeline he constructed. He said that while he did not believe the decision against Dong was racist, he did believe the District mishandled the situation. He motioned that both Miller and Dong’s appointments should be renewed, effectively combining the two appointment votes into a single vote.

Hurst spoke next and added a few items to Smith’s timeline; Some actions taken by Dong that made him unable to support her, including that she’d knowingly and willfully gone against the wishes of Olympus Spa. He also read a letter from five members of the Washington Legislature – Sen. Marko Liias, Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self and Rep. Strom Peterson of the 21st Legislative District and Sen. Jesse Salomon and Rep. Cindy Ryu of the 32nd Legislative District – recommending Dong’s removal.

“In good conscience, I cannot vote to reappoint Vivian Dong. I think I have to respect the four board members for the public facilities district and those board members, as we know, are leaders in our community. They all are. I respect Vivian Dong as a community activist but I think she overstepped the bounds as far as being a board member for the public facilities district in Lynnwood by her actions, and I respectfully will not vote to reappoint Vivian Dong,” Hurst said.

Councilmember Patrick Decker responded by saying that although the owner of Olympus Spa did not support the protest, the owner also believed his constitutional rights to religious freedom were infringed upon when he was forced to allow pre-op transgender women in his facility. Further, Decker said that given recent decisions made by the U.S. Supreme Court supporting religious freedoms, he believed that this case would also rule in favor of Olympus Spa if taken to the higher courts.

Decker said that based on negative public feedback the council has received, he believes the public is losing trust in the District, which is also bad for business. He focused his comments on the ideological differences that have fueled public conflict between the District and Dong.

“Our community will thrive when we have diversity of thought, not when we seek to force everyone to think the same way we do,” Decker said. “Celebrate our commonalities. Celebrate our diversity. Celebrate our community. Don’t be divisive. Don’t be exclusionary. Strive to be inclusive whether you agree with the alternative viewpoint or not. There is room in society for all to have and share their views.” Decker finished his statements by agreeing with Smith that both Miller and Dong should be reappointed.

Next to speak was Councilmember Josh Binda, who stated that he was an activist in the BIPOC community and would stand up in situations of injustice.

“The situation has absolutely nothing to do with discrimination. It is a pure love versus hate situation and we need to see that for what it really is,” Binda continued. “What I’ve seen is a trend, from the beginning of the year. We had this whole opioid treatment center thing. And what came of that? Fear mongering. Hate for a group of people in our community that need this. And who was the spearhead of that?” Binda also referenced Dong’s involvement in the effort to recall him from office.

“It’s a pattern, a trend I’ve seen of things that are divisive and have had to do with dividing our community that Miss Dong has been a part of,” Binda said. “I don’t care about political alignment. There are people, Republican or Democrat or whatever and I can say this person wants what’s best for our community… Things that have been said about the LGBT community, things that have been said about the BIPOC community by Miss Dong are unacceptable. Completely.” He finished by saying that attempts to vilify Miller and the District’s Executive Director Janet Pope had no merit and that everyone needs to “put the political agendas away” in order to restore peace to the community.

Council President Shannon Sessions suggested that neither candidate be reappointed in an attempt to make peace in the community. She lamented the situation that Olympus Spa was in and referenced her own positive personal experiences with the business, calling it a safe place for women.

“But that’s not what it’s about anymore. It’s gone a whole other direction and I feel horribly for the two volunteers [Dong and Miller] who are in the middle of this. A lot of mudslinging on both sides.” Sessions said she believed that the situation could have been avoided if there had been a conversation over coffee about it, because involvement from other community members, the media and some councilmembers had made a mess of the situation. In an attempt to care for the volunteers, she said she would be voting against their reappointments.

Council Vice President Julieta Altamirano-Crosby described the predicament as “heartbreaking” and for the first time in her tenure as a city councilmember, she would be abstaining from the vote. She noted that she had respect for both Miller and Dong and did not want to be in the middle of the dispute.

Councilmember Shirley Sutton said she was upset at how the reappointment dispute had been handled by the council.

“We haven’t really done much of anything tonight,” she said. “All we’ve done is go back and forth and back and forth… This is not a fair fight. It’s not meant to be a fight but that’s what it’s turning out to be and I don’t appreciate the time that all of us have spent here and try to be analytical when we have not even touched this whole thing. This is not about you or I or representatives, this is about people.” Sutton said she would also be abstaining from the vote.

Binda attempted to move to separate the appointment votes but could not do so while other motions were still on the floor.

Hurst’s motion to amend Smith’s motion, by rejecting Dong and approving Miller, failed in a 3-2-2 vote, with Sessions, Decker and Smith voting against. Binda and Hurst voted in favor of the amendment while Sutton and Altamirano-Crosby abstained.

Smith’s original motion to approve both Dong and Miller failed 4-2-1, with Hurst, Binda, Sutton and Sessions voting against, Decker and Smith voting for and Altamirano-Crosby abstaining. As such, neither Dong nor Miller were reappointed and the city administration will begin a recruiting process for the two open seats on the Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board.

In other business, the council unanimously approved a revised ordinance dictating the city’s procedures on essential public facilities (EPFs), action that was prompted by the siting of a controversial opioid treatment facility earlier this year. The ordinance was updated to comply with state law, provide greater clarity to city leadership and the public, and improve methodology for the siting of new EPFs by reorganizing existing language.

Community Planning Manager Karl Almgren appeared via Zoom to clarify a few items that were brought up in the previous meeting. The term “harm-reduction program” was considered to be vague by councilmembers and commenters, so they asked for more specifics on the subject. Almgren provided a definition for harm-reduction programs as written in state legislation: “Program that emphasize working directly with people who use drugs to prevent overdose and infectious disease transmission, improve the physical, mental, and social well-being of those served, and offer low threshold options for accessing substance use disorder treatment and other services”

The main changes to the ordinance were that applications for EPFs will more clearly ask for a facility’s purpose, with the intent of expediting information to the public prior to any hearings through public announcement, signage and media involvement.

The approval was conditional on the request that a line be added dictating that members of the city leadership also be informed when the city receives notice of new applications for essential public facilities. While the new ordinance will provide the public with more information sooner, it did not explicitly state that councilmembers themselves would receive this information.

Due to the meeting’s length, a discussion on the use of the public attorney was postponed until a later date. An executive session pertaining to potential litigation was also rescheduled. Finally, the council read a proclamation acknowledging Fire Prevention Week.

At its upcoming work session Oct. 16, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to hear updates to the Shop Lynnwood campaign and discuss the Lynnwood Police Department’s recruitment efforts.

Shop Lynnwood campaign project manager Ryan Bush and the CEO of Lynnwood’s Chamber of Commerce, Linda Jones, are set to give an overview of the project’s objectives, execution methods and timeline. The project focuses on growing Lynnwood’s retail industry, which provides most of the city’s income via sales tax.

Additionally, Lynnwood Police Department’s Sergeant Justin Gann and Officer Aggie Barnwell will present an overview of the department’s recruitment and hiring process.

Later in the week — on Wednesday, Oct. 18 — the council is scheduled to receive cybersecurity training.

The Oct. 16 meeting will be held in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.

–By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis