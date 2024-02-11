Council Feb. 12 to hold public hearing on senior housing proposal, vote on lifeguard bonus proposal

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on a senior housing proposal at its Feb. 12 business meeting. Previously, the council learned that project developers intended to add 36 additional affordable housing units to a preexisting housing complex located at 6425 196th St. SW. Councilmembers had questions that city staff were unable to fully answer, so project organizers are expected to be in attendance to respond. Most questions pertained to parking.

Other items scheduled for the meeting include:

A proclamation honoring former Councilmember Loren Simmonds, who died in December.

A proclamation acknowledging Black History Month.

A vote on a proposal to incentivize lifeguards and camp counselors to work more hours. Recreation staff have reported having challenges with retaining and hiring competitive difficulty

An official reading of a newly added council rule intended to prevent “Zoom bombings,” in which viewers remotely commenting at the meeting use hate speech or slurs.

A vote on the official schedule for the finance committee.

The Feb. 12 meeting will be held in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.